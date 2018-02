MGM's $675M Pitch Puts Conn. Tribes' Casino Plan At Risk

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- The Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes’ joint bid to build a $300 million casino in East Windsor, Connecticut, seemed to be nearing fruition last year, but problems securing federal approvals and a recent bill backing a competing $675 million proposal from MGM Resorts International are threatening to capsize the tribes' deal.



The Mohegan Tribe and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, which own the Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos, respectively, created the jointly owned MMCT Venture LLC to run what would be the Constitution State’s third casino....

To view the full article, register now.