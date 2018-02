Adidas Exec, Others Can't Shake Basketball Bribery Suit

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:31 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday declined to dismiss an indictment alleging that an Adidas executive, a consultant and a former NBA agent conspired to bribe college basketball players with six-figure payments in exchange for attending Adidas-sponsored schools and work with specific agents.



Defendants Jim Gatto, who was the Adidas head of global sports marketing for basketball at the time of his arrest; Merl Code, an Adidas consultant; and former NBA agent Christian Dawkins have all pled not guilty to wire fraud conspiracy charges filed against...

