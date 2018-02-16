Autonomous Drones: Set To Fly, But May Not Comply

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 1:12 PM EST) -- There is finally an autonomous selfie drone to help you take videos of yourself doing all of the things that your Instagram followers may or may not care about. California-based startup Skydio has unveiled the R1, a “fully autonomous flying camera” that uses 13 cameras and a supercomputer to “make intelligent decisions, plan real-time movements and navigate complex environments” to capture 4K video of its subject.



The autonomous functionality enables the subject to simply “swipe up” on their smartphone and let the drone do the rest,...

To view the full article, register now.