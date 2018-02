Topgolf tells 5th Circ. Rival Can’t Pursue Future Claims

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:57 PM EST) -- Topgolf International Inc., which operates more than two dozen combined driving ranges and restaurants, asked the Fifth Circuit to affirm a district court's ruling in an antitrust suit alleging it acquired a software provider used by a competitor and may not renew the services contract when it expires, telling the court the claims cannot be brought because they are speculative.



Sureshot Golf Ventures Inc. accused Topgolf in January 2017 of anti-competitive behavior for purchasing Swedish firm Protracer, which had been used by Sureshot to track customers’...

