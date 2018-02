John Cena Says Ford's Contract Didn't Include GT Resale Ban

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:32 PM EST) -- John Cena has told a Michigan federal judge that Ford Motor Co. “can’t see him” in federal court on claims he reneged on a promise not to resell a custom-made GT sports car, saying his contract contained no such agreement.



Cena, the wrestler and actor whose catchphrase fighting taunt is “You can’t see me” said in a Tuesday motion to dismiss Ford’s breach of contract case that the automaker hadn’t been diligent enough to make sure its dealer’s contract with Cena included a provision barring resale...

