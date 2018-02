Man Cops To Scam To Sell Stolen Vermeer, Rembrandt Works

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:52 PM EST) -- A West Virginia man admitted Thursday in Massachusetts federal court that he attempted last year to sell two oil paintings on Craigslist that had been stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston and that he did not actually possess.



Todd Andrew Desper pled guilty to four counts of wire fraud and attempted wire fraud, court records show, for luring people into ostensibly buying two of the most valuable missing pieces of artwork in the world. The paintings were among 13 pieces of art with an...

