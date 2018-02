Syrian Family Pulls Unlawful Travel Ban Application Claims

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:43 PM EST) -- A U.S. citizen who claimed she was wrongfully kept from reuniting with her Syrian sister and other relatives after the Trump administration’s travel ban was allegedly applied to them withdrew the case she had filed in District of Columbia federal court Thursday.



The terms of any settlement were not disclosed in Thursday’s filing in the case, in which the family had claimed that the federal government’s refusal to issue entry visas to the citizen’s sister, brother-in-law and four nieces and nephews violated their rights under the...

To view the full article, register now.