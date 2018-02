Judge Says DOJ Refusal To Admit It Had Dossier A 'Hard Sell'

Law360, Washington (February 15, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- The declassification of a congressional memo regarding a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant for a former Trump campaign adviser creates a “hard sell” for the government to avoid confirming, as sought by digital media company BuzzFeed, possession of a dossier containing salacious allegations on Donald Trump, a D.C. federal judge said Thursday.



U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta showed little patience for the government’s arguments, repeatedly asking DOJ attorney Anjali Motgi why the government can’t issue a single-page affidavit confirming it had the memo — specifically...

To view the full article, register now.