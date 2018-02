Takata Wins Nod For Ch. 11 Plan Confirmation, $1.6B Sale

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:51 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge agreed Friday to confirm Takata’s Chapter 11 plan that centers on a $1.6 billion sale to Key Safety Systems Inc. and uses proceeds to pay victims of Takata's dangerously defective air-bag inflators, after hearing that the major creditor groups were all on board.



During a daylong hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon rejected the remaining and lingering objections to Takata’s plan and offered his “appreciation and compliments” to the debtor’s legal team for sewing together a mostly consensual confirmation...

To view the full article, register now.