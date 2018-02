Atty Botched Plea, Man Convicted Of Fraud Tells 2nd Circ.

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:04 PM EST) -- A man convicted in two separate multimillion-dollar fraud cases told the Second Circuit on Thursday that he suffered from ineffective counsel, saying his attorney never told him about a deal that would have consolidated his guilty pleas and potentially taken more than two years off his sentence.



Jason Galanis was collectively sentenced to more than 16 years in prison in two cases last year. He says that the government offered two deals, but that his lawyer only told him about one of them, which forced him...

