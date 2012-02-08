Apple Gets $6.5M Ongoing Royalties In Samsung IP Dispute

By Tiffany Hu

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:24 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday granted Apple almost $6.5 million in ongoing royalties from Samsung in the companies’ dispute over patented designs, but denied the tech giant's request for ongoing royalties on products containing design-arounds.

U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh awarded $6,494,252 plus interest in ongoing royalties for Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.’s post-judgment sales of phones found to be infringing features covered by U.S. Patent No. 5,946,647, after scolding Samsung in a hearing last month for continuing to sell the infringing phones.

However, Judge Koh denied royalties to Apple for...
Case Information

Case Title

Apple Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al


Case Number

5:12-cv-00630

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Lucy H. Koh

Date Filed

February 8, 2012

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

