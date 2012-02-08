Apple Gets $6.5M Ongoing Royalties In Samsung IP Dispute

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:24 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday granted Apple almost $6.5 million in ongoing royalties from Samsung in the companies’ dispute over patented designs, but denied the tech giant's request for ongoing royalties on products containing design-arounds.



U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh awarded $6,494,252 plus interest in ongoing royalties for Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.’s post-judgment sales of phones found to be infringing features covered by U.S. Patent No. 5,946,647, after scolding Samsung in a hearing last month for continuing to sell the infringing phones.



However, Judge Koh denied royalties to Apple for...

