Apple Gets $6.5M Ongoing Royalties In Samsung IP Dispute
U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh awarded $6,494,252 plus interest in ongoing royalties for Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.’s post-judgment sales of phones found to be infringing features covered by U.S. Patent No. 5,946,647, after scolding Samsung in a hearing last month for continuing to sell the infringing phones.
However, Judge Koh denied royalties to Apple for...
