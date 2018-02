FCC Halts Bitcoin Miner For Cell Network Interference

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:36 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission said it has been forced to come down on a New York man whose operation of a bitcoin transaction monitor was interfering with T-Mobile’s cellular network.



In a letter released by the agency Thursday, the FCC said a Brooklyn man had been operating an Antminer s5 Bitcoin Miner out of his home in the Sheepshead Bay area in November and caused interference in the 700 MHz band dedicated to T-Mobile’s cellular network. The network complained to the FCC, which then located the...

