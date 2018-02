Google's Firing Of Outspoken Engineer Was Legal, NLRB Says

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:23 PM EST) -- Google Inc. did not violate federal labor law when it fired a software engineer after he wrote a divisive memo that criticized the company’s inclusion and diversity policies and argued that women are less biologically suited for tech jobs, the National Labor Relations Board general counsel’s office has said in an advice memorandum.



In the document, dated Jan. 16 and released Thursday, NLRB Associate General Counsel Jayme Sophir wrote that while James Damore’s memo contained both protected and unprotected speech, Google fired him “solely for ......

