Lundy Law Scolded In Decision Axing False Advertising Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:36 PM EST) -- A federal judge upbraided Philadelphia-based personal injury firm Lundy Law LLP on Thursday for advertisements that seemingly overstated the scope of its services, but ultimately agreed that a rival did not have grounds to move forward with a lawsuit seeking damages over the purported misrepresentations.



U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe chided Lundy Law for advertisements implying that it would personally handle social security disability claims for clients when, in fact, such matters were almost universally referred to outside firms in exchange for a share of any...

