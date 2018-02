Texas Oil Co. Can't Duck $14M Award, Transocean Unit Says

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Nigerian offshore drilling unit of Transocean told a Texas federal judge that an oil exploration company can't slip its bid to confirm a $14 million arbitration award issued over unpaid work, arguing that there are no loopholes in the binding arbitration to which the parties agreed.



The contract for drilling services stipulated that the parties would be bound by a London Court of International Arbitration tribunal's March decision finding Erin Energy Corp. owed roughly $14.02 million for unpaid work, Transocean Offshore Gulf of Guinea VII Ltd. said. ...

To view the full article, register now.