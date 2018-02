Intel Says Chip Security Flaws Led To 30+ Suits Against It

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:41 PM EST) -- Intel said on Friday in a regulatory filing that it is facing more than 30 lawsuits, including proposed consumer and securities class actions, over the discovery in 2017 that security flaws, dubbed Spectre and Meltdown, make virtually every computer chip vulnerable to hacking.



As of Thursday, according to Intel Corp., 30 proposed consumer class actions and two securities class actions have been filed against it since a research team led by Google’s Project Zero discovered last year serious security flaws in most Intel computer processors, potentially...

