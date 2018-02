HOA Slammed With $20M Verdict Over Swing Set Injury

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:10 PM EST) -- A Nevada homeowners association was hit with a $20 million jury verdict Friday in a suit brought by a teenager who sustained a traumatic brain injury after the top bar of a swing set broke and hit him in the head.



Carl Thompson had sued the Lamplight Village at Centennial Spring Homeowners Association in 2014, alleging he experienced headaches, memory loss and impaired motor skills as a result of the swing set incident. He settled his claims against the swing set’s distributor and manufacturer for an...

