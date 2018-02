Guantanamo Trial Halted After 'Revolution' By Defense

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:22 PM EST) -- A judge overseeing the military commission prosecuting the alleged mastermind of the deadly USS Cole bombing has halted the case, citing his ongoing frustration with defense attorneys who are allegedly rebelling against the military commission system.



U.S. Air Force Col. Vance Spath, the judge in the commission of Abd al Rahim al Nashiri, halted the case indefinitely during a hearing Friday morning, amid ongoing disputes between the judge and al Nashiri’s civilian defense counsel — who had stepped down after citing ethical concerns with the commission process...

