Weil's Role Part Of Probe Of Breitburn Conflict Claims

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:02 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Friday said he would hold a hearing to address a Breitburn Energy Partners LP bondholder’s claim of conflicts of interest between a prospective stalking horse bidder, a Breitburn lienholder and Breitburn bankruptcy counsel Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein set a hearing for March 15 to address claims that a January financing deal between a subsidiary of aspiring stalking horse bidder Lime Rock Resources and Breitburn lienholder EIG Global Energy Partners was evidence Lime Rock’s last-minute bid...

