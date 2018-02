Rams Owner Avoids Deposition In Suit Over Move To LA

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:42 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge has refused to let a group of personal seat license holders depose Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke in their suit over the NFL team's move to Los Angeles after finding they haven't shown a need for his testimony.



U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Wednesday ruled that the ticket holders, led by named plaintiff Richard Arnold, haven't proven that Kroenke had any "unique information" about PSL pricing separate from details they could gleam from depositions of the team's chief...

