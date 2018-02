Dallas Atty Cops To Running Marriage Fraud Scheme

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:44 PM EST) -- A Dallas attorney accused of arranging a marriage to secure lawful permanent resident status for his legal assistant entered a guilty plea to the charge Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.



Attorney Bilal Ahmed Khaleeq, 47, had originally pled not guilty to the crime when he was charged in July. But court records indicate Khaleeq entered into a plea agreement with the government on Jan. 22, under which he agrees to give “complete and truthful” information about his role in the crime and the...

To view the full article, register now.