IPhone Buyers Lose Cert. Bid In AT&T Exclusivity Fight

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 10:31 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has declined to certify a class of iPhone buyers who allege Apple Inc. violated antitrust laws by locking them into voice and data plans with AT&T, finding Friday the consumers’ damages expert’s report lacked "any data-driven analysis.”



The consumers were looking to certify a class of people who bought iPhones between 2008 and 2012, a time period during which the popular devices were only available on AT&T’s cellular network, but U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said the consumers’ expert report on...

To view the full article, register now.