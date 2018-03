Nontraditional Health Care Programs Under The Microscope

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 12:03 PM EST) -- Federally sponsored health care programs have expanded the scope of available services to include "providers" who do not offer direct medical care, but who facilitate or coordinate the provision of health care services by physicians and other more traditional caregivers.



Difficulties in determining how to monitor these newer provider types — whose services are often provided by unlicensed staff and whose billings do not fall into standard procedure code terminology — may have kept them off the government's fraud and abuse radar screen for a while....

