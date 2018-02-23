Understanding Texas Mechanic's Liens And Bonds: Part 3
Payment and Performance Bonds
While mechanic’s liens are often a viable avenue for securing payment for contractors, subcontractors and suppliers in Texas, they are not always available. For the reasons discussed below, some projects substitute a surety bond for the protection of laborers and artisans performing the work, and in these cases, you must be familiar with Texas laws...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login