Expert Analysis

Understanding Texas Mechanic's Liens And Bonds: Part 3

By David Tolin February 23, 2018, 4:11 PM EST

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 4:11 PM EST) -- This is the third and final part of this article. Catch up on previous parts, introducing the framework for liens on private construction projects in Texas, here.

Payment and Performance Bonds

While mechanic’s liens are often a viable avenue for securing payment for contractors, subcontractors and suppliers in Texas, they are not always available. For the reasons discussed below, some projects substitute a surety bond for the protection of laborers and artisans performing the work, and in these cases, you must be familiar with Texas laws...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular