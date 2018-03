Calif. Law Firm, Ex-Partner Take Web Domain Row To Jury

Law360, Los Angeles (February 22, 2018, 10:19 PM EST) -- A boutique securities law firm urged a California federal jury in closing arguments Thursday to find a former partner hijacked SyndicationLawyers.com and other web domain names after leaving the firm, while she argued nothing in her partnership agreement requires her to give up domain names she purchased on her own.



The suit from Orange County-based Trowbridge & Sidoti LLP claims that former named partner Kim Lisa Taylor — who has a new firm, Syndicated Lawyers PLLC — is improperly holding onto domain names that were owned by the...

