Man Will Die From J&J Talc-Caused Mesothelioma, Jury Told

Law360 (February 22, 2018, 10:12 PM EST) -- An occupational medicine expert told a New Jersey jury on Thursday that a man alleging Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder contains asbestos faces a painful death from mesothelioma, and that the disease was caused by his daily use of J&J’s products.



During the trial’s fourth week, plaintiff Stephen Lanzo III called to the stand occupational physician Jacqueline Moline of the Feinstein Institute of Medical Research at Northwell Health to support his claim that J&J’s products, including its baby powder, contained the asbestos that caused his mesothelioma,...

