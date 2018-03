‘Strategy’ Defense Fails Atty Who Shirked Case: Texas Court

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 4:35 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court has upheld a jury’s findings that an attorney violated state professional rules of ethics, noting that by his own admission he outright ignored discovery requests and was generally unresponsive in representing an auto accident client.



Although the lawyer, Samuel Adjei Sarfo, claimed his lack of participation in the case was a strategy, the appeals court found that, in reality, he was an attorney who knew nothing about auto liability and was in over his head, according to the ruling.



“We hold that...

