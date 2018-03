9th Circ. Won't Reopen 'Ballers' Copyright Suit

Law360 (February 22, 2018, 9:28 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel Thursday affirmed a district court decision that tossed a copyright infringement suit against HBO, Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson over their “Ballers” series, agreeing with a federal judge's finding that the show had only vague similarities to a television project that had not been produced.



In the unanimous, unpublished, three-page decision, the panel rejected the argument from screenwriters Everette Silas and Sherri Littleton, who created treatments, screenplays and trailers for a project called “Off Season,” that the California federal court...

