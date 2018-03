Licensee Wants Out Of Stolen-Car Tech Arbitration Row

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 5:28 PM EST) -- South African company Tracker Connect Ltd., which sells technology used to recover stolen vehicles, urged a Massachusetts federal court Thursday to toss a suit brought by the owner of the technology, LoJack Corp., over arbitration proceedings that allegedly violated the companies’ licensing agreement.



Tracker, which entered a licensing agreement to market and sell devices made by LoJack in 2011, argued in its dismissal bid that LoJack is barred by federal law and international treaties from challenging a discovery order by an arbitral tribunal. This is the...

To view the full article, register now.