Immigrants Sue Private Prison Co. Over 'Forced Labor'

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 3:51 PM EST) -- Private prison company CoreCivic Inc. was hit with a proposed class action on Thursday on behalf of immigrant detainees, alleging that CoreCivic is operating forced labor camps that violate the human rights of the detainees while it reaps profits of more than $1.5 billion annually.



Named plaintiff Martha Gonzalez, who has a T-1 visa, which are nonimmigrant visas for victims of human trafficking, said in the complaint that CoreCivic forces civil immigration detainees to work in its facilities in Texas and across the U.S., in violation...

