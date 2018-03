Arbitrators Reject $460M Jordan Water Pipeline Row

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 3:17 PM EST) -- The Permanent Court of Arbitration on Thursday rejected Disi Water Co.'s $460 million claim against the nation of Jordan over a deal to construct a massive pipeline to move water to the country's parched capital, instead awarding Jordan damages and legal fees, a government official said.



Diwaco had sought the financial damages for security problems and technical issues it faced during the construction of the Disi Water Conveyance Project, a 200-mile pipeline moving water from an aqueduct to the city of Amman.



In a statement Thursday...

To view the full article, register now.