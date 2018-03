Fitbit Wants Rival Sanctioned After Beating IP Suit

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Fitbit Inc. rival should be sanctioned for not conducting the simplest of investigations before claiming Fitbit infringed a patent covering its motion detection technology, the company told a California federal court in a renewed push to have the since-dismissed suit deemed frivolous.



Wi-LAN Inc. unit Smart Wearable Technologies Inc. could have easily bought and dissected Fitbit’s Blaze and Surge devices and determined that its patent wasn’t being infringed, the Wednesday motion states. Instead, SWT sued and didn’t back down even after reading the entirety of...

To view the full article, register now.