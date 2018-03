SC Federal Court Lacks Jurisdiction, Reservations.com Says

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 4:30 PM EST) -- A U.S. District Court in South Carolina lacks personal jurisdiction in a proposed class action suit claiming Reservations.com overcharged a state resident for taxes and fees when he booked through the site, the company said Thursday in a motion to dismiss.



Reservations.com is not licensed to do business in South Carolina, the company said, and it said less than 1.5 percent of its gross sales are from state residents. The online hotel booking site does not own property in the state, have offices or bank accounts...

To view the full article, register now.