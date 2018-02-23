Top Challenges Facing Amtrak In 2018
Recent deadly derailments in Washington state and South Carolina have triggered congressional hearings and investigations into Amtrak’s safety record. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has proposed slashing Amtrak’s annual budget from the current $1.5 billion to $737.9 million in fiscal 2019. Amtrak submitted its fiscal 2019 grant request on Feb. 16 asking for...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login