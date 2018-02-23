Top Challenges Facing Amtrak In 2018

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 3:44 PM EST) -- Amtrak is facing growing pressure to improve its spotty performance, justify its national network of routes, and modernize its systems following a string of high-profile derailments and accidents and continuing threats to its budget.



Recent deadly derailments in Washington state and South Carolina have triggered congressional hearings and investigations into Amtrak’s safety record. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has proposed slashing Amtrak’s annual budget from the current $1.5 billion to $737.9 million in fiscal 2019. Amtrak submitted its fiscal 2019 grant request on Feb. 16 asking for...

