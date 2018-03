Public Air Charter Founders Can't Shake NJ Fraud Charges

Law360, Newark (February 23, 2018, 9:37 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Friday that a trial postponement last year did not warrant tossing charges that the co-founders of a defunct public air charter operator defrauded financial institutions out of millions of dollars in passenger payments, while also rejecting their bid to keep out certain evidence.



U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton denied a motion from Judy Tull and Kay Ellison to dismiss charges on the grounds that their speedy trial rights were violated by a 238-day delay between scheduled trial dates, saying...

