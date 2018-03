Aaron Hernandez's Daughter Sues For Piece Of Home Sale

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 5:38 PM EST) -- The mother of Aaron Hernandez’s daughter is suing the estates of the three men the former NFL star was accused of murdering to ensure the 5-year-old receives up to $500,000 from the sale of the deceased Pro Bowler’s Massachusetts home.



The suit was filed last week in Bristol County Superior Court by Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez’s former girlfriend, claiming their daughter, Avielle, is entitled to money from the sale of their North Attleboro mansion under the state’s Homestead Act, which allows for a protection of up to...

