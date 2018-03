What To Watch As High Court Takes On Microsoft Warrant Row

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 10:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is gearing up to hear arguments Tuesday in a high-stakes fight over the federal government's ability to access data stored abroad by Microsoft, and court watchers expect the justices to focus on a range of thorny legal and public policy issues in their quest to decide the close question of whether privacy rights or law enforcement needs should prevail.



The high court dispute stems from a Second Circuit decision that quashed a warrant issued under the Stored Communications Act, which would have...

