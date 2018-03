Trump Golf Club Members Seek OK Of $5.4M Settlement

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 6:40 PM EST) -- Members of a golf club owned by President Donald Trump asked a Florida federal judge on Friday for initial approval of a $5.4 million class settlement that would end a suit alleging they were denied refunds of their deposits when Trump took over Jupiter Golf Club LLC in 2012.



The club members in their unopposed motion for U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra’s preliminary approval of the settlement plus approximately $2 million in attorneys’ fees for class counsel, or 36 percent of the settlement fund, said the...

