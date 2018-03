Shkreli Can't Beat Stock Fraud Rap Post-Trial

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 5:51 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday refused a request by former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to throw out his conviction for manipulating the stock of Retrophin Inc. while he was its CEO, saying there was sufficient evidence for the jury to find him guilty.



Dressed in dark blue jail fatigues and sporting a new beard and dark rimmed glasses, Shkreli made his first appearance in U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto’s Brooklyn courtroom on Friday since his bail was revoked in September over comments he made...

To view the full article, register now.