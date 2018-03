Airline Pushes Supreme Court To Hear Filed-Rate Fight

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:29 PM EST) -- All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd. told the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday that, if a ruling stands that found the airline can’t escape price-fixing claims by pointing to the existence of federal regulations, the courts risk being turned into “ill-equipped” regulators.



Nippon Airways filed its reply brief with the high court on Thursday in its bid to dodge multidistrict litigation over an alleged scheme with other carriers to fix the prices of certain fares and fuel surcharges on transpacific flights. The Ninth Circuit affirmed a summary...

To view the full article, register now.