Exxon Pushes Back Against NY AG's Free Speech Arguments

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 6:36 PM EST) -- Exxon on Thursday asked a New York federal judge to reject the state attorney general’s contention that the Second Circuit’s recent decision that the First Amendment does not shield social welfare organizations from disclosing their donors also undermines the company’s free speech claims against state climate change probes.



The company said New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was incorrect to assert that the Second Circuit’s Feb. 15 ruling in Citizens United v. Schneiderman supports his motion to dismiss Exxon Mobil Corp.’s case against him and Massachusetts...

