9th Circ. Flips ERISA Ruling To Favor Transamerica

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:23 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel ruled Friday that Transamerica was not a fiduciary to a class of investors when the company negotiated terms with their employers to manage their retirement plans, effectively dismissing claims that Transamerica violated ERISA by charging certain fees and revenue sharing with fund managers.



Transamerica Life Insurance Co. had asked a California federal court to toss the suit for the same reasons in May 2012, only to be denied on the grounds that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act applied fiduciary duties as...

