NY Transit Manager Gets Nearly 4 Years For Taking Bribes

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:15 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge Friday sentenced a former Metropolitan Transit Authority construction project administrator to 46 months in prison for soliciting and receiving bribes from contractors working on New York City Transit Authority projects.



U.S. District Judge Dora L. Irizarry also slapped Talib Lokhandwala, who pled guilty in October, with a $20,000 fine and sentenced him to three years of supervised release for accepting more than $150,000 in bribes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.



“Motivated by greed, Lokhandwala abused his position of trust...

