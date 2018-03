JPMorgan Inks $2.25M TCPA Deal Over Robocalls

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal court Friday was asked to preliminarily approve JPMorgan Chase Bank NA’s $2.25 million settlement of Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims that the bank autodialed the cellphones of hundreds of thousands of customers after they verbally asked that the calls to stop.



Proposed class representatives Tomeka Barrow and Anthony Diaz's unopposed motion for approval said that in its efforts since 2012 to collect on mortgage and home equity line of credit accounts, JPMorgan violated the TCPA by calling cellphones without the customers' consent, via an...

