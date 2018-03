Calif. Panel Says Staffing Co. Can't Arbitrate Wage Claims

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:52 PM EST) -- The Federal Arbitration Act doesn’t apply to an employment agreement a truck driver signed with a staffing firm that placed him, a California state court ruled Friday, adding that the employer can’t enforce a provision in that contract barring him from pursuing class action claims.



A three-judge panel for California’s Fourth Appellate District upheld a ruling by San Diego County Superior Court Judge Joan Lewis that the FAA doesn’t cover truck driver Tony Muro’s employment contract with staffing firm Cornerstone Staffing Solutions Inc. that contained an...

