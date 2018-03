Meningitis Pharmacist Must Forfeit $175K Before Restitution

Law360, Boston (February 23, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- A former Massachusetts pharmacist convicted of recklessly mixing drugs that led to a 2012 meningitis outbreak must forfeit $175,000, or less than one-half of his salary from the roughly three years a jury decided his laboratory degenerated into a criminal enterprise, a federal judge decided on Friday.



U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns said in a written order released Friday evening that Glenn Chin’s bleak career outlook, two small children and constitutional protections weighed heavily on his forfeiture calculation for the man heading to prison next...

