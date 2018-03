MoFo Atty DQ'd In Banc Of Calif. Cloud Access Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2018, 1:54 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday agreed with COR Securities Holdings Inc. that a Morrison & Foerster LLP attorney can no longer represent Banc of California NA in a suit alleging the bank improperly accessed documents on a former executive’s cloud account, saying the attorney is a necessary witness.



The firm and Los Angeles securities attorney Mark McDonald had argued there was no evidence they had seen COR's privileged materials, calling accusations MoFo had lied to get the bank access “reckless and unprofessional.”



But the judge...

