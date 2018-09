HTC Says Ericsson Waived Arbitration In SEP Royalties Row

Law360 (September 20, 2018, 8:16 PM EDT) -- HTC America Inc. urged a Texas federal court on Thursday to deny Ericsson Inc.'s bid to arbitrate claims that the Swedish telecommunications company overcharged for aging standard-essential patents, saying Ericsson waived its right...

To view the full article, register now.