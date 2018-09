2nd Circ. Looks Set To Reverse Rakoff On Palin's NYT Suit

Law360, New York (September 21, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit appeared poised Friday to reverse U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff's dismissal of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin's suit accusing The New York Times of publishing a defamatory editorial, with...

