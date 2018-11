Jeep Hacking Suit Could Halt Auto Innovation, Lobbyists Warn

Law360 (November 1, 2018, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Three more lobbyist groups have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to strike class certification for drivers claiming Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep Cherokees can be hacked, telling the high court the suit could...

To view the full article, register now.